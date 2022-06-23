Family and friends of the late Neville Facey gathered at the corner of Farmers Boulevard and 182nd Street as the city paid tribute to the longtime director of the Robert Couche Senior Center in Jamaica. His son, Paul, inset, poses with a replica sign and his father’s photo.
Those in attendance included City Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers and Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman and Clyde Vanel.
Facey died April 11, 2020 during the Covid pandemic. He was 80.
Aside from operating the center, which provides services, socialization and hot meals for senior residents, Facey is credited with organizing activities, trips to museums, parks, restaurants, shows, Washington, DC, and other destinations.
“During the pandemic we lost too many of our heroes and sheroes in the community that we could not properly memorialize,” Hyndman tweeted. “And while we mourn his loss, we celebrate his life of service by ensuring that his name, deeds and legacy will never be forgotten.”
