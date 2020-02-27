The NYPD’s 103rd Precinct on Wednesday marked the 32nd anniversary of the assassination of rookie Police Officer Edward Byrne, who died protecting a witness in a major drug investigation.
His murder was ordered by a drug dealer.
The witness had received numerous threats and his home had been firebombed. Byrne, who had turned 22 five days earlier, was sitting across the street in his patrol car at 107th Avenue and Inwood Street in Jamaica when he was approached by four men on Feb. 26, 1988. One got Byrne’s attention as another crept up behind him and shot him five times.
Byrne’s killers still are in state prison. The drug lord is serving life with no hope of parole in federal prison.
