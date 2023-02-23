A Black History Month networking event was held at King Manor Museum last week to support small business owners and entrepreneurs who lack brick-and-mortar space for their goods.
Grace Cohen, a Jamaica resident and member of New Hope Lutheran Church, was a customer and was delighted to see the unity among the different entrepreneurs at the event.
Cohen’s first stop was at Jennifer McIntyre’s Holiday Day Décor booth for a Black history month pin.
“I love pins,” Cohen told the Chronicle. “I already have an Aretha Franklin pin.”
McIntyre, the director of recreation at a nursing home in Little Neck, makes wreaths using pan-African colors (black, red, yellow and green) and pins that have Black sayings.
She created her company during the pandemic after being stuck at home sick with Covid-19 and watching YouTube videos on how to make crafts.
“I was separated from my son for four months,” McIntyre said. “It was difficult.”
In 2022, what started as a hobby became a business, according to McIntyre, a Far Rockaway native.
“Each wreath is kind of like my baby and they are individualized,” she said. “No two are ever the same.”
McIntyre told the Chronicle that she was thankful for the BHM networking event because she was happy to share her business with others. She can be reached at (516) 758-6837.
“We need to have more of these events,” McIntyre added.
Sandra Braswell, owner of Braswell Superior Beauty, which sells body products and accessories, started her business in 2019. Little did she expect a government shutdown a year later.
“I started it right before the pandemic,” Braswell said. “I started with scented hand sanitizers.”
Braswell, who has allergies, wanted items like body butters and sugar scrubs so she didn’t have to wait for someone else to create products that she can use. Now she has expanded her business to accessories, like sunglasses.
“I go and hand pick them and I have everybody in mind,” she said. “I can literally imagine how they will look on someone’s face, or how it will work with the shape of their hair.”
Braswell said she learned about the networking event last year from her friend Sonya Harrison and is glad she did.
“We are all in this together and we all want to build our brand,” the entrepreneur added.
Braswell Superior Beauty products can be found at alignable.com.
Harrison, of Your Stylz Boutique, makes affordable fashion-forward clothing.
“I order sizes, I do pick ups and I go to pop-ups,” Harrison said. “Nothing is over $60.”
Harrison hopes networking opportunities, similar to the one at King Manor Museum, will allow her to grow her business and open up her own store. People can reach her at yourstylzboutique@yahoo.com.
Denise Beazer, a retired MTA executive assistant, said that her friends loved her personalized cards so much that they encouraged her to pursue making the craft a business.
“They got me a Cricut machine,” Beazer said. “So I started decorated cards and last year, I started putting Black images on it.”
A Cricut machine is a do-it-yourself craft cutting device.
Two years ago, Beazer decided to create her own business, Niecey’s Krafting Korner, after she grew tired of not finding greeting cards with Black images or great sayings.
“They never have what I want it to say,” she said.
Beazer, who is from St. Albans, said she was thrilled by the event.
“It gives me an opportunity to go out more into the community,” she added.
Beazer’s products can be found on Instagram @nieceyskraftingkorner.
Rebecca Williams, a specialist of Ombre brows, a semipermanent eyebrow styling technique, did not have a booth for her business Grand Luxe Studios, which is in Laurelton, but she told guests about her new service of tattooing areolas for breast cancer survivors.
GLS is located at 222-22 Merrick Blvd.
Williams, a breast cancer survivor herself, says the procedure has helped people find confidence in themselves again.
“When you are missing an areola, you find yourself saying, ‘What happened to my body?” Williams explained. “I want to reach back and help.”
Joseph Bordone, a self-described foodie from Long Island, is the owner of The Hampton Gourmet, a business that sells gourmet food baskets, which are designed by an Italian company.
A demolition engineer by trade, Bordone says his ability to find great places to get food, while working on construction projects and the Covid-19 pandemic, drove him to pursue his passion last year and create the gift baskets.
“I’ve eaten throughout all of the five boroughs,” Bordone said, who also gets gourmet food from places in Queens, like Greek eateries in Astoria. Bordone can be reached at (973) 862-9155.
Yair Joseph Pink, of Joseph and Sons Jewelers in Rochdale Village, said that his business started two decades ago and it recently changed locations from Harlem.
Joseph and Sons Jewelers sells T-cell watches, a type of watch that is popular around the world, and Michele watches, a brand of watch that is very popular among women.
“We also specialized in unique jewelry and wedding bands,” said Pink, a retailer of the items.
Joseph and Sons Jewelers is located at 165-10 Baisley Blvd. in the Rochdale Village Shopping Center.
The networking event was hosted by Ree Brinn, an account executive of Queens Chronicle, and was sponsored by the newspaper and King Manor Museum, located at 150-03 Jamaica Ave.
Brinn gave special thanks to the Starbucks of Sutphin Boulevard and Hampton Gourmet for donating refreshments.
