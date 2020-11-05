Neir’s Tavern’s owner Loycent Gordon last Thursday hosted the mayor and Queens lawmakers and business leaders to finally formalize a handshake agreement he entered into with his landlords to save the 191-year-old Woodhaven bar last January.
The bar, which has become a symbol of struggling local businesses to many of its patrons in the neighborhood and beyond, now officially has a five-year lease, with the potential to renew for another five years.
There’s a path for it to reach its 200th birthday, but its future is far from certain, said Gordon.
Like eateries and bars across the city, Neir’s has been struggling for survival under indoor dining restrictions. Gordon had initially tried to culminate the result of the mayor and Queens Chamber of Commerce’s intervention in January to sign his new five-year lease back in July, but for reasons that remain unclear to him, landlords Ken and Henry Shi failed to sign and return the contract.
Gordon still hadn’t heard any word from his landlords as of this past Sunday, when he found a “for sale and rent” sign on the building. At that point, he enlisted the help of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, which was able to get his landlord’s legal representation to sit down for a second time and agree to sign and execute the lease the landlord had agreed to last winter.
“We’re still trying to figure out his intention with the sale of the building. All we know is that we got a signed, executed lease and we’ll deal with the rest after,” Gordon said.
The bar is continually changing its approach to COVID restrictions. Outdoor seating kept patrons coming back during the warm weather, but Gordon is still weighing his options as it gets colder.
So far he’s invested in some plastic dining bubbles that have become popular in the city over the last couple months. But Gordon said that he wants to wait a little longer to see if the state is going to increase the indoor dining threshold before he makes any other investments.
The latest dispute over the lease makes clear that Neir’s has one unique benefit over most small businesses during the pandemic: a tightknit and fanatical online following. When Gordon found the “for sale” sign, he immediately posted it to Neirs200, a Facebook dedicated to keeping the bar alive until its 200th birthday, where it got the attention of Tom Grech, president of the Queens Chamber.
Gordon pointed out a number of other instances the community has gone above and beyond to help out the business in the past couple months. When he was looking for picnic tables, a Neir’s fan scoured Craigslist to find a good deal in Baldwin, LI, paid for them up front and told Gordon to reimburse him when he gets a chance.
When the bar was burglarized several weeks ago, a patron offered Gordon a $2,500 check just to help out.
“I feel a sense of continuing — keep on pushing forward. There are good people out there,” said Gordon.
