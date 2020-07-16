It would have been a surprise to Loycent Gordon, owner of the historical Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, that when his landlord threatened an impossible rent increase in January, the worst was yet to come.
In response to Neir’s near-closing in January, Mayor de Blasio stepped in and helped broker a deal with the landlord to ensure that the bar will stay open at least another five years.
Three months later when the city locked down, there was no deus-ex-machina solution to save the bar, which celebrated its 190th anniversary in October. When it shut its doors in March to protect its customers and employees from COVID, it seemed to many like it might not open back up.
But with the help of the community, Gordon persevered to revive New York City’s oldest bar – at first doing takeout and delivery and then transitioning to outdoor seating at the outset of Phase 2. The hardpressed owner has found some scrappy solutions, but said that nothing will be sustainable until the city allows for indoor dining.
“We missed the opportunity to have indoor dining, which was a huge blow to finding sustainability. So now we’re just adapting, and restructuring again,” he said.
Outdoor dining has become Gordon’s main driver of business, weather depending. So he’s been trying to maximize that income stream, with some tent-covered picnic tables in the adjacent street.
When the bar shut down for two weeks, and he could only afford to keep two employees on staff, he hosted a Gofundme as a stop-gap before the rest of his staff received their benefits. Though he eventually created a takeout service, Gordon didn’t think it was safe during the height of COVID. That left him in some debt.
“Maybe we could try to rebuild a business, when this is over, but I can’t rebuild a lost life if someone contracted it and passed away,” Gordon said.
Now takeout and delivery are Gordon’s second-string source of income for the bar, which has even created its own app to compete against Uber Eats or others that take 30 percent of the income.
Gordon said that he’s had to pull out all the stops to keep open in his new capacity. While neighborhood historians have claimed that the secret to Neir’s longevity was its hard-to-find location, that isolation is now becoming one of its biggest obstacles.
“There’s just so many burgers you can sell in a location that’s not heavily trafficked. We are an island all our own. There’s no complementary businesses,” said Gordon about the residential neighborhood where Neir’s is located.
Gordon’s more creative solutions involve selling shirts and merchandise as well as recovery boxes, which include Neir’s-branded face masks and gift certificates among other trinkets.
He is also planning to start doing outdoor movie nights. At a to-be-determined date, Gordon will kick off the programming by screening “Goodfellas,” which was shot on location.
Now that Neir’s is open seven days a week, Gordon will start drink specials like a $1.90 frozen margarita to celebrate the bar’s 190th anniversary on Mondays
“I don’t want people to get confused that Neir’s has been saved. Neir’s is not saved. This is the start of the recovery. There’s a mountain to climb. I’m glad that we’ve reached the base of the mountain, but now we have to climb,” Gordon said.
