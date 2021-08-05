Neir’s Tavern gathered supporters last Wednesday to unveil a mural that celebrates its long and colorful history.
The 5-by-16-foot painting depicts the Woodhaven tavern’s nearly 200-year history. A train runs through a set of triptych-like scenes, with each representing a different era of the tavern’s existence.
Its owner, Loycent Gordon, commissioned Queens artist Bienbenido Guerra to paint the intricate artwork, which contains many different Easter eggs for viewers. Characters from “Goodfellas,” which was filmed in the bar, populate the train car from the contemporary era. Names of benefactors are hidden in the painting. At right, Gordon points out the Twin Towers in the background, a solemn memorial for the victims of 9/11.
At top right, Gordon and his wife, Aisha, are joined in celebration by Neil Gianelli, left, chief of staff for state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.; Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar; Woodhaven historian Ed Wendell; and Tom Grech, president of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.
As part of the ceremony, above, Rajkumar also presented Gordon with a legislative citation for his work preserving Woodhaven history in keeping the bar open as well as his civic activity supporting other neighborhood businesses and storing donations to help families affected by the December fire on Jamaica Avenue.
“He just gives endlessly and I truly thank you for that,” said Rajkumar.
— Max Parrott
