Neir’s Tavern is launching a new charity program that is aimed at helping feed the hungry while helping the historic business survive the pandemic at the same time.
The Goodfellas Challenge encourages community members to take a photo of themselves recreating the Robert De Niro scene from Martin Scorcese’s ’90s gangster masterpiece in their own home. Once they post it to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, under the #NeirsGoodfellas hashtag, and become a meal sponsor online, they will be eligible for a number of rewards.
Every $10 donated feeds one hungry New Yorker. The first batch of meals will be going to the families that were affected by the Thursday morning fire in Richmond Hill.
As further incentive the rewards include being selected for the Neir’s Ordinary Heroes interview series or “Ordinary Hero of the Week,” a chance to get acknowledged on social media and via email and inclusion in a raffle for a gift from owner Loycent Gordon.
To become a meal sponsor, go online to neirstavern.com/meal-sponsor.
— Max Parrott
