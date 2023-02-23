All the Forest Hills Asian Association wanted to do was bring people and community groups together for their mutual benefit. And the group was calling it a win at the West Side Tennis Club Tuesday night.
More than 30 residents attended the gathering. FHAA president Thomas Hou said the organization began the evening inviting elected officials from the area to kick off the program to talk about constituent service, and, of course, funding for community and nonprofit groups.
“A big part of the challenge for organizations is funding,” Hou said before introducing Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills).
Schulman told the civics and volunteer organizations that the Council is going to be considering millions in such funding requests in very short order, but that new applications that have not been sent in would have to wait.
“The deadline for submissions was today,” Schulman said, referring to the work in progress known as the city’s 2023-24 budget.
Hevesi said the Legislature also is going to be reviewing requests from throughout the state that total far more than will be available. But he also was confident that a number of letters he will be passing around to his colleagues will get their support. But he also said Gov. Hochul, having been re-elected, looks to be trying to rein in some spending; and that federal funding could be largely at the mercy of a Republican-led House of Representatives.
During the question-and-answer session, Forest Hills resident Janine Ferrari, who advocates for nursing home residents, said one example of reduced funding was for the office that provides nursing home oversight.
“We needed $15 million, not $4 million,” she said, leading Hevesi to a tip for applying.
“Over-ask [the dollar amount],” he said. “Because you know you’re going to get cut.”
Speaking for Community Board 6, Chairwoman Heather Beers-Dimitriadis said part of the board’s job is to connect residents with government agencies and programs that they might need for a variety of reasons. She also said they advocate for government resources for everything from affordable housing for seniors to elevators at subway stations.
“Not everybody gets off the subway at 71st Avenue,” she said of the one fully accessible station in District 6.
The remainder of the evening saw organizations from the Forest Hills Green Team to LIJ Forest Hills Northwell Hospital talking about their involvement in the community.
The health and safety community was represented by Heidi Chain, president of the 112th Precinct Community Council; Chris Maloney and Leon Korn of the Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps; and Michael Dunne of the Community Emergency Response Team; the latter two groups offered to train anyone who wants to join.
Chain said anyone with concerns that might involve police can be brought to the attention of the council any time.
“We don’t wait until our monthly meetings to reach out to the precinct,” Chain assured listeners.
The business community was represented by Leslie Brown of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce and Michael Kearns of the Rego Park-Forest Hills Lions Club.
Other speakers and group representatives offered residents outreach if they are interested in parks, the arts and combating the increase in hate crimes in the area.
