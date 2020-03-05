The NYPD wants to hear from residents, business owners, clergy, community leaders and anybody else about their personal experiences with how neighborhood policing is working in communities.
A neighborhood policing listening tour will come to Queensborough Community College at 222-05 56 Ave. in Bayside on Mar. 26 at 7 p.m.
Neighborhood policing began implementation throughout the city in May 2015, with the goal of increasing communications and collaboration with the communities to help keep them safe.
The department is looking for residents to share ideas on how the NYPD can continue to build on the program.
The 104th Precinct, consisting of Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth; the 109th Precinct, serving Downtown Flushing, East Flushing, Queensboro Hill, College Point, Malba, Whitestone, Beechhurst and Bay Terrace; the 111th Precinct, containing Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, Hollis Hills and Fresh Meadows; and the 112th Precinct, serving Forest Hills and Rego Park, will be represented.
