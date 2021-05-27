After a young Howard Beach resident noticed a fire at a house across the street, his decisive action in alerting the sleeping neighbors allowed them all to escape, minimizing injuries and saving lives.
It was around midnight last Sunday morning when 24-year-old Old Howard Beach resident Joe Behrens got home with his girlfriend after celebrating his birthday and smelled smoke around the corner of 96th Street and 164th Avenue.
Once the two noticed that the fire was across the street, Behrens snapped into rescue mode. His girlfriend, Cassidy Locurto, called 911, while Berhens ran over to the house to try and evacuate its residents
“I started kicking the doors, screaming, ‘The house is on fire,’ making as much noise as I could. No one was waking up. No one was responding,” he said.
Behrens then went back to his house to enlist his family members, who climbed into a car to help make noise by beeping.
“The front door handle was so hot, I burned my hand grabbing it,” said Behrens.
After hearing the commotion, a mother on the top floor of the house, Kathryn Rella, popped out of the side window and jumped out onto a shed that led to the second floor, telling Behrens that there was a child basement.
Behrens broke the window to the basement and was able to get the attention of a little girl and tell her to get out. She was able to make it out of the side of the house safely.
Behrens’ mom’s boyfriend, Andrew Besser, caught Rella, who jumped from the second floor. Once she made it down from the shed, the Fire Department arrived.
At that point, there were still several more residents left in the house, a child on the middle floor, a child on the top floor, Rella’s husband, Mike, and his father, a wheelchair-bound senior in the basement. The firefighters were able to rescue the remaining family members, although the child on the second floor did suffer burns on her hands and arms, and had to be transported to an area hospital.
All the family members were treated for smoke inhalation. Behrens said he heard that the child was in stable condition.
The FDNY got the fire, which had engulfed the kitchen, under control by 1:12 a.m.
Asked how it felt to have saved the lives of his neighbors, Behrens said that he was doing what he would hope anyone would.
“I don’t really feel that I should be commended. It’s just something you would expect somebody to do,” he told the Chronicle.
According to a GoFundMe that several Howard Beach residents set up for the family the fire caused massive amounts of damage to the house and destroyed most of their belongings.
The toll of the fire extends beyond belongings. The Rellas are still missing three of their six rescue cats. Mike’s father is a victim of stroke and is a homebound individual who requires full-time care. Residents have also begun taking donations for the family on Facebook.
To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, visit bit.ly/3wzEcii.
