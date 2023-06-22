When describing the borough of Queens, perhaps one of the most definitive terms is the word “dynamic.” The borough is ever-changing, while somehow maintaining its historical significance. This is perhaps most clear in the neighborhoods of Ridgewood and Long Island City, both of which have undergone a plethora of changes since their establishment — but have managed to maintain their integrity.
“Both neighborhoods were settled at the same time, and the architecture is very similar,” said Bob Singleton, executive director of the Greater Astoria Historical Society. “Some developers worked in both communities at the same time so they actually resemble each other – for example, Mathews Flats, built by Gustav Mathews.”
Ridgewood is considered one of the largest historic districts in the United States, with more than 2,900 buildings in 18 districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The buildings reflect turn-of-the-century multistory Romanesque style with brick row houses and brownstones that are attractive to the eye — including the aforementioned Mathews Flats.
The area was heavily influenced by German immigrants and left-wing politics. “There is a distinctive shift in that direction by people in their 20s and 30s today, with much of the goals, language, and discussions centered around many of the same issues being discussed in 1900 when both communities were being developed,” Singleton explained.
Though Ridgewood has its fair share of similarities with LIC, young people are especially attracted to it because of its similarity to a Brooklyn neighborhood.
“I call it Ridgewick,” said resident Beatriz Alamonte, a recent college graduate who has lived in Ridgewood for just two years after relocating from Flushing. Ridgewood is a popular locale due to its being next door to Brooklyn’s Bushwick, and it echoes some of the same “hipster vibes,” as Alamonte put it.
“My roommates and I were looking at Bushwick initially, and this is close enough,” she shared.
Both Ridgewood and LIC have grown into high-energy locales, the latter after being heavily built up, mirroring aspects of Manhattan.
The neighborhoods are continuing to develop even today, with plenty of new members of each relocating from out of state.
“People from the Midwest revitalized the area,” Singleton said. “They were not raised in cities. They were raised on plots of land. These people and their parents were usually professionals with some degree of education, so they brought about new ideas.”
While LIC used to be home to a large number of factories, it has grown in creative distinction. The neighborhood, which is the largest in Queens, is now packed with luxury high-rises, beautiful parks and art museums sure to delight any creative type.
The high-rises can be seen from far distances, and people not familiar with the area often mistake them for Manhattan buildings when viewing the skyline.
“Both neighborhoods are brimming with cradles of creativity,” Singleton said. “When you get new people, you get new energy and new ideas. The other ideas continuously are examined because it has to refresh itself.”
Some residents have said Ridgewood is becoming gentrified, with the rise of more commercial coffee shops, thrift stores, bars and chain restaurants — like the Panera Bread that opened its doors on June 12.
“It could’ve been just a bakery or something,” Alamonte said. “Or more housing. We could use some more large apartment buildings with cheaper rent.”
Not everyone would agree with that statement. “I worry about the very large buildings. I hope not to see more of them,” said Linda Monte, recording secretary and former president of the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society. Monte moved to Ridgewood in the 1970s, and has a deep appreciation for the historical aspects of the neighborhood.
“The large buildings are disturbing to me because I like the small scale of the neighborhood that we have,” Monte said. “It’s low-profile, and I think that really defines the neighborhood.”
Of the neighborhood’s historical architecture, Monte said, “Slowly, I see the historical buildings disappearing. The ironwork, gate work... The things that made these buildings historic. We’re losing them.”
LIC has had a similar issue — the architecture that made it unique is slowly disappearing. The area is turning into a mirror image of Manhattan, with large high-rises throughout the neighborhood.
Singleton noted that architectural changes happen with new waves of immigrants, especially those not from countries in Europe. “It’s an interesting point, not a hopeless point. If you look closely enough, you see why they’re doing it. New materials, new styles. ”
Singleton also noted that changes are not new to either area. “People from all around the world are coming here with ideas. Medicine, technology, science, art,” he said. “Every generation modifies its skill set to address the challenges of its particular generation. And a city reinvents itself with every generation, harvesting the latest dynamic ideas. The communities that are hit by that are the ones that have a great future.”
Arianna Stimpfl-Fernandez, president of the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society, commented on the positive aspects of changes in her neighborhood. “Originally, Ridgewood was mostly German and Italian, but now it’s very multicultural, and I think that’s among the most positive changes,” she said.
The neighborhood holds a special place in her heart, as she grew up there, often spending time at her grandparents’ house — which she now lives in, and maintains the original architecture.
“Ridgewood has a family, community feel to it, and that has stayed the same. Young families keep moving in. I tend to know everyone on my block and we look out for each other,” Stimpfl-Fernandez said.
Christina Mayer is a resident of LIC, who moved there from her parents’ home in Rockford, Ill., during the pandemic.
“I had just graduated, and I didn’t want to move back home. I got a remote job based in Manhattan, so LIC seemed like a great idea. It’s close enough, rent was cheaper and I was able to easily get a place with some roommates,” Mayer explained.
“I’m not as much of a fan as I was in 2020.”
The combination of rent going up and the heavily developed setting made for a less than ideal living experience for Mayer.
“I honestly spend most of my time in other neighborhoods. I come to LIC to sleep,” Mayer said. “Sure, we have plenty to do here, what with all the cafés and art galleries and such, but I wish I would’ve moved somewhere a little more quaint.”
When looking at the changes happening in both Ridgewood and LIC, it’s easy to forget that change is often an inevitable, natural occurrence with nearly every community. The newer generation makes its mark.
As Singleton put it, “Look at young people, see what they’re doing and you can translate that. You’ll see the seeds of the future are being sown.”
