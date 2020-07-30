The city is offering free 14-day hospital stays to those who have tested positive for COVID-19, or suspect they may have the virus, but do not have a safe place to isolate.
To decide who qualifies, a medical provider will assess each situation to determine if one’s home is not fit for self-isolation, which could mean it does not have space for one to stay 6 feet away from others, one must share bathrooms or one lives with someone who is vulnerable.
Hotel rooms are also available for New Yorkers who are COVID-19 free but who live with someone who has the virus.
The program includes food, linens and local phone service free of charge for eligible New Yorkers.
Clients are not permitted to have guests, visitors or family members in the room during their stay.
For more information, visit nyc.gov/site/helpnownyc/index.page, or email hotels@oem.nyc.gov. Those in their homes who suspect they have COVID-19 can call 311 or 1 (844) NYC-4NYC (692-4692) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.