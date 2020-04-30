Just over half of New York State residents know someone with the coronavirus, and nearly half of those in the city know someone who has died from it, according to a new poll released Monday.
The Siena College Research Institute survey also found more trust for Gov. Cuomo in the crisis than for President Trump.
“Last month, fewer than one-third of New Yorkers knew someone who had tested positive for coronavirus,” Siena pollster Hank Greenberg said in his report. “Today, 51 percent personally know someone who has been infected with COVID-19, including 60 percent from New York City, 67 percent from the downstate suburbs and 30 percent from upstate. The human toll is almost unfathomable as 46 percent of New York City voters personally know someone who has died from coronavirus, as do 36 percent of downstate suburbanites and 13 percent of upstaters. Half of Latino and black voters know someone who has passed away from this insidious virus.”
The poll also said voters statewide say they trust Cuomo over President Trump on reopening the state 78-16 percent.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.