In its effort to serve the community amid the pandemic, Commonpoint Queens delivered over 1,800 meals to homebound seniors across the borough in just one week
“It’s been devastating to see how hard this pandemic has hit our borough of Queens, but encouraging to see how seriously our communities are taking it by staying at home,” CEO Danielle Ellman told the Chronicle. “In order to help them be able to isolate and prioritize their safety, we want to deliver as many groceries and meals, as well as phone calls, mental health counseling sessions and virtual exercise classes, as possible to as many vulnerable Queens seniors as we can reach. We are here to help get them through this so that we can be together again as soon as possible.”
The social services organization’s two locations — Samuel Field Center in Little Neck and Central Queens Y in Forest Hills — brought the meals to senior citizens, a population vulnerable to severe COVID-19 complications to decrease the need to leave their homes and potentially come into contact with the virus.
According to Ellman, Commonpoint Queens has been faced with overwhelming need from senior citizens, but also has to withstand unexpected rising costs. To combat the issues, the organization increased its budget designated for delivering home-cooked meals to Queens seniors by over 580 percent.
Additionally, Commonpoint Queens has kept its food pantry running, but has switched to delivery only, which operates Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 1:30 pm.
The Samuel Field Center and Central Queens Y have remained open for emergency child care during the crisis, as well as the Bay Terrace site in Bayside.
In addition to its emergency programs, Commonpoint Queen continues to make itself available to those in need virtually by providing online financial counseling for people who have lost their jobs and need help to manage their bills, online teletherapy and live streaming and on-demand classes and enrichment events for all ages.
“The outpouring of gratitude we’ve received from our community shows us how impactful this initiative has been,” said Ellman. “It’s important to keep Queens seniors not only fed, but engaged, and ultimately reassured that we are there for them and that we will get through this together. None of this would be possible without our hard-working staff and the generous donations we’ve been receiving.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit commonpointqueens.org.
