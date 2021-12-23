Natural gas on back burner

The City Council’s vote on Dec. 15 to ban natural gas hookups in new construction over the next six years made national news.
And Councilman James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), chairman of the Committee on the Environment, acknowledges that the devil really, really will be in the details.
“This is complex stuff,” he said with understatement worthy of an Englishman.
The law will require that any new construction of buildings of six or fewer stories be natural gas-free by the start of 2024. Buildings seven stories or more have until the end of 2026.
The final vote was 40-7 with Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) abstaining. Three of the nay votes — Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) and Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) — came from the Queens delegation.
Gennaro, a geologist and environmental scientist by training, said the law does not move fast enough for many environmental groups, and certainly not as fast as the initial bill introduced by Councilwoman Alicka Ampry-Samuel (D-Brooklyn).
“The original bill was one and a half pages,” he said. Gennaro said he spoke with builders both large and small, including those who craft carbon-neutral buildings. He spoke with engineers, energy companies and real estate interests.
He said the two- and six-year lag times were needed to address concerns about the alternate technology to replace natural gas’ functions.
“I did a lot of research,” he said. “A lot of people are going to rely on heat pumps. That technology is significantly mature even now for a six-story building. We can heat and cool with them. We can convert laundry room dryers to electric. But when it comes to domestic hot water, there’s nothing other than natural gas that is going to make that happen.”
He also said for taller buildings, heat pumps can work just fine in 30- or 40-degree weather.
“But when you get down to 2 or 3 degrees, you’re pulling heat from air that is essentially zero degrees. It’s not an efficient process.”
Gennaro also said he eliminated new regulations for “gut renovations” and building expansions, saying they need a law of their own, one that would rely on incentives to switch to electric rather than mandates, particularly given the difficulty and expense of refitting older buildings.
“I pulled those out,” he said. “They need a bill of their own.”
Along with heat pumps, Gennaro said the bill requires a study of the state power gird, saying the city and state can’t meet their mandated future emission levels unless the grid itself is as green as the energy sources.
He also acknowledged that lawmakers might have to revisit the regulations if deadlines are approaching and advances in heating technology have not yet caught up — provided there are 26 votes on the Council to do so.
“There is a way that reality can impose itself,” he said.
He also said all buildings would be permitted to have fossil fuel generators available for power grid failures. Places like hospitals are exempt. He said it has gotten support from environmental groups from both ends of the political spectrum.
“All in all, this is a great bill,” he said.
Holden begged to differ. Speaking with the Chronicle on Tuesday, he said that as important as combating climate change is, the city does not yet have the infrastructure to power everything with electricity.
Holden said the grid needs to be modernized before imposing any sweeping changes. And he is very wary of having residents overly reliant on a single source of energy.
“In Middle Village, we do not have an electric grid that is up to 21st-century standards,” he said. “We have a lot of overhead lines. We have a lot of outages during storms. We have brownouts and blackouts every summer.”
Holden said he would favor an incentive-based plan like the one Gennaro plans to propose for expansion and renovation projects.
In a statement on its website, the Real Estate Board of New York supported the law’s goals but voiced a concern.
“The real estate industry is committed to working with policymakers to develop proven policies that meaningfully reduce carbon emissions from the built environment,” REBNY President James Wilson said. “While we appreciate that the efficient electrification of buildings is an important component of realizing these goals, these policies must be implemented in a way that ensures that New Yorkers have reliable, affordable, carbon-free electricity to heat, cool and power their homes and businesses. We look forward to continuing to advocate for policies that will effectively balance these goals.”
National Grid, in an email, said it shares New York’s goal for economy-wide decarbonization.
“We recently announced the progress we’re making with our own decarbonization plan to transform our networks to deliver smarter, cleaner and more resilient affordable energy solutions,” the utility said. “We have an obligation to continue to serve our 1.9 million customers who are not affected by the legislation and depend on us for safe, reliable and affordable service and we’ll continue to work with stakeholders to ensure a fair and equitable energy future for all.”
