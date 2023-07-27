National Night Out Against Crime is returning to Queens on Aug. 1 this year, and police precincts are ready to join with members of the communities they serve for a free night of fun.
Millions of people all over the country participate in the event each year, according to natw.org. The official website describes the outing as an “annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer.”
There will be plenty of family-friendly activities at each precinct’s event, in addition to useful information and demonstrations on crime prevention and safety. The outing provides opportunities for neighbors to get familiar with personnel from their local precinct.
The gatherings typically include music, games, food and beverages, including hot dogs and hamburgers — and it is not uncommon to see a police officer manning the grill.
At some precincts’ previous Night Out events, the mayor and NYPD commissioner have been known to stop by for a visit.
According to the NYPD, event information is as follows:
The 102nd Precinct is set to meet at Victory Field, between Myrtle Avenue and Park Lane South, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The 103rd Precinct will gather in Rufus King Park, located on 89th Avenue and 150th Street in Jamaica, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The 104th Precinct will welcome guests in Juniper Valley Park, by the 80th Street entrance in Middle Village, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The 105th Precinct will meet at the Queens County Farm Museum, located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., from 5 to 9 p.m.
The 106th Precinct will gather in Police Officer Edward Byrne Park, located on 135th Avenue between 130th Place and 134th Street, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The 107th Precinct is set to welcome guests at Electchester Shopping Center, located at 70-63 Parsons Blvd., from 6 to 10 p.m.
The 108th Precinct will welcome guests at Andrew Grove Playground on 49th Avenue, between Vernon Boulevard and 5th Street, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The 109th Precinct will host their gathering at Bowne Playground, at Barclay Avenue and Union Street, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The 110th Precinct will meet in the zoo area of Flushing Meadows Park, on 111th Street and 51st Avenue, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The 111th Precinct will meet at Douglaston Shopping Center, located at 242-02 61 Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m.
The 112th Precinct is set to meet in MacDonald Park, located at 106-06 Queens Blvd., from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The 113th Precinct will meet at Baisley Pond Park, located between 155th and 160th streets, from 4 to 8 p.m.
The 114th Precinct confirmed they will meet at the great lawn in Astoria Park, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The 115th Precinct will host their event at Northern Playground, located across from the precinct on Northern Boulevard and 93rd Street, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Residents can contact their local police precinct’s community affairs office for additional information regarding this year’s National Night Out Against Crime.
