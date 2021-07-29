After being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, National Night Out Against Crime returns to the city and all the precincts in Queens the afternoon and evening of Aug. 3.
The free event always is scheduled for the first Tuesday in August. The gatherings typically include food and beverages, especially freshly grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, family- and child-friendly activities, plus useful information on crime prevention, safety and community-police relations.
Mayor de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also just might happen to drop in and say hello at a precinct or two in the World’s Borough. All information here was provided by the NYPD.
The 102nd Precinct will gather from 6 to 9 p.m. in Richmond Hill at Forest Park’s Victory Field, located at Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive.
The 103rd Precinct will meet as it always does at Rufus King Park in Jamaica from 5 to 9 p.m. The park entrance is located at 89th Avenue and 150th Street.
The 104th Precinct will meet in Middle Village from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Juniper Valley Park between Juniper Boulevard North and Juniper Boulevard South. Attendees are asked to use the 80th Street entrance.
The 105th Precinct will welcome guests from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cabbell Park in Cambria Heights. The park entrance is located at 121st Avenue and Francis Lewis Boulevard.
The 106th Precinct will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. at PO Nicholas Demutiis Park in Ozone Park. The park is on Liberty Avenue between 101st and 102nd streets.
The 107th Precinct will host its gathering from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Electchester Shopping Center at 70-63 Parsons Blvd. between Jewel and 71st avenues in Pomonk.
The 108th Precinct will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Torsney/Lou Lodati Playground, located at Skillman Avenue and 42nd Street in Long Island City.
The 109th Precinct will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bowne Playground, located at Barclay Avenue and Union Street in Flushing.
The 110th Precinct gathering will be in Flushing Meadows Corona Park from 4 to 6 p.m. near the Queens Zoo at 111th Street and 56th Avenue.
The 111th Precinct will gather from 6 to 9 p.m. as the Douglaston Shopping Center’s second level at 242-02 61 Ave.
The 112 Precinct gathering will be from 5:50 to 8:30 p.m. at MacDonald Park, located at 106-06 Queens Blvd.
The 113 Precinct will meet at the North Rochdale Playground at Baisley Avenue and Bedell Street in South Jamaica from 4 to 8 p.m.
The 114 Precinct will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. in Astoria Park on the Great Lawn. The park is at 19th Street and Hoyt Avenue in Astoria.
The 115th Precinct will meet in Jackson Heights from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Northern Playground, located at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 93rd Street.
