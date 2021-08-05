National Night Out Against Crime returned to Queens Tuesday, with the 104th Precinct celebrating at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village and the 112th at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills. Celebrations were canceled last year due to Covid.
At top left, Tom Wilk of the Queens Beekeepers Guild showed how hives divide the labor at the 104th, while at the 112th the Lopez family enjoys the evening in Forest Hills while children await their balloon animals, right.
Second row, students from the KTB Dance & Drama Studio of Glendale performed for an audience that included Daniela DeCosimo, Francesca DeCosimo and Francesca Zummo. A bit farther away, Erik and Lucas Pinter shared a frozen treat. And back in Forest Hills, Joel Thomas’ Aussiedoodle, Kenobi, spent the evening greeting friends in the crowd he hadn’t met yet.
The third row featured your hosts in the 104th Precinct, left, and auxiliary officers in the 112th Precinct being honored by their Community Council. Next to them, Adam Mantacz was enthralled with a motorcycle used by the NYPD’s Highway Unit on display in Middle Village, while over in Forest Hills artist Dree gives a young visitor a temporary work of art
At right, Heidi Chain, president of the 112th Precinct Community Council, joins in as Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, the precinct’s commanding officer, receives a mayoral proclamation from Albert Silvestri. At far right, DJ David Swirsky, a fixture at the 112th event, is shown with assistant Oscar Hernandez.
— Michael Gannon
