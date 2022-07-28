The three Southeast Queens police precincts, along with local law enforcement agencies nationwide, will celebrate National Night Out Against Crime on Aug. 2.
The 103rd Precinct’s iteration of the event will take place at Rufus King Park in Jamaica from 4 to 8 p.m. The 105th will host its own at Cabbell Park in Cambria Heights from 5 to 9 p.m., and the 113th Precinct’s will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Rochdale playground on the corner of Baisley Boulevard and Bedell Street.
The evening will feature barbecuing and activities for children, and is free to the public. The 113th event will offer roller skating, dance-fitness activities and face painting, according to a flier posted to Twitter.
Officer Jermaine Washington of the 113th’s community affairs office says the event is an opportunity for the department to build personal relationships with community members in an informal setting.
“The 113th Precinct’s main goal in hosting an event like this is to inform the public about public safety as well as educate them on police procedures and why we do what we do,” he said. “Sometimes taking away the mystic of policing is what’s needed.”
The 113th and 103rd precincts welcomed new commanding officers last week. Washington also says Night Out presents an early opportunity for a new commanding officer, like Inspector Ray Jenkins of the 113th, to build relationships and hear directly from community members on what needs fixing.
“National Night Out is a perfect time for a new CO to be introduced to the community,” he said. “They can participate in activities and build rapport with community members.”
