As part of an ongoing lecture series, York College hosted a policy strategist from National Grid to speak on the electricity and gas utility company’s transition into renewable energy.
The guest lecture and question-and-answer follow-up with Sarah Basham, National Grid’s U.S. policy and regulatory strategy analyst, were part of the York College Executive Leadership Breakfast Series feature. In her talk, Basham walked students through her responsibilities to help National Grid, which acts as New York City’s main gas supplier, reduce its carbon emissions as part of a plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Over the years the college has cultivated a relationship with the gas company. A representative of National Grid is a member of the York College Foundation’s board of trustees. The March 9 event shied away from some of the recent controversies around National Grid’s operations in the city. The utility firm’s efforts to expand its Greenpoint natural gas plant and build a pipeline through east Brooklyn have met complaints from environmentalists and federal and state regulators over the past year.
“Many people have different interpretations of what you should be doing to be sustainable, to understand climate change, to be world citizens,” Berenecea Johnson Eanes, president of York College, said as she introduced Basham. “Here at York College, we are very, very dedicated to the intersection of that conversation.”
Basham focused on a 10-point plan that the utility firm created on how to reduce its carbon gas emissions to reach net-zero emissions, a term describing a balance between the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere with the amount removed.
“A successful decarbonized heating system that’s both reliable and affordable will consist of electrified heating systems alongside gas, and we call this a hybrid approach,” Basham said.
One pillar of the approach involves building heating systems with the hybrid system that uses electric heat, geothermal heat pumps, direct geothermal heat and gas heat on the coldest days.
Another core aspect of the utility’s plan is to start using renewable natural gas, or RNG, rather than the fossil fuel gas currently in use. Basham said that renewable gas is mostly methane that’s captured from sources like wastewater treatment plants or agricultural biowaste plants that are already emitting it into the atmosphere.
Instead of buying gas from a fossil fuel provider, the company could potentially buy it from municipalities that own the aforementioned treatment plants.
The third pillar of National Grid’s plan involves energy-efficient improvements like extra insulation and energy-efficient light bulbs on the consumer side.
When it came time for the question-and-answer part of the series, one student asked about how National Grid creates plans for natural catastrophes. Basham explained that the company has staff whose job it is to inspect where substations and other equipment in the firm’s electric and natural gas network could be impacted by storms and how it keeps gas and electricity going to customers in those events.
One of York College’s professors asked Basham to expand on how National Grid was planning to use geothermal heating sources as part of its hybrid approach. Basham said that the utility is experimenting with geothermal heat pumps that circulate heat from beneath the Earth’s surface to warm homes. So far, the utility has been building pilot programs for geothermal systems that heat an entire community, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.