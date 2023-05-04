To meet the state’s clean energy goals, National Grid filed proposals with the New York State Public Service Commission to raise gas prices by 17.2 percent, which if approved would take effect on April 1, 2024 and generate $414 million in new revenue.
The purpose of the change in gas prices for its 1.6 million customers in Staten Island, Brooklyn and Southern Queens is to enable critical investments that will drive down greenhouse gas emissions, supporting the state’s carbon neutrality plans, the utility said last Friday.
The investment would strengthen the delivery of energy, increase energy efficiency offerings and other programs to help customers reduce natural gas usage and support connecting renewable energy projects to its networks and more, it said. A typical residential customer in the city uses 99 therms of natural gas monthly and would see a $30.95 month increase if the price hike were to be approved by the PSC, which could sign off on the plan or force a lower hike.
“The proposal will undergo a thorough, transparent, and open public review process by the NY Public Service Commission, with participation from customers and other stakeholders,” a National Grid spokeswoman said.
The investment would go toward a robust set of weatherization programs along with initiatives to increase participation for customers in disadvantaged communities, consumer advocates to help eligible customers find financial assistance plans, and an option for improved telephone self-service for billing inquiries, added the spokeswoman. The $1.75/transaction fee for people who pay with their credit cards would also be eliminated.
“Among other items, we are proposing to deploy new technology to help identify system leaks for repairs, enhancing safety and lowering emissions,” said the spokeswoman.
Donald Clarke, president of the Federated Blocks of Laurelton civic association, said he was alarmed by the general scarcity of news about price increase.
“We are also troubled about the likely harsh impact on senior citizens and others with fixed incomes,” Clarke told the Queens Chronicle.
The National Grid announcement was posted on its website at 3 p.m. on April 28 at nationalgridus.com/news, but not its homepage: nationalgridus.com/NY-Home.
Clarke’s other concern was whether homeowners will be given a heads-up for the public review.
“It depends on when, where and how much notice we will have with the review process,” Clarke said. “What time will the event be? Also what stage of this will we be notified? They need to penetrate the customer base to get involved.”
National Grid said that PSC sets the schedule.
The FBOL president doesn’t want a public review process where people find out what is going on during the penultimate stage only with a month left before an impending price hike to a gas bill.
As for the green investments — personally speaking not on the behalf of FBOL — he believes the utility should absorb the cost.
Carlene Thorbs, chairwoman of Community Board 12, shared a similar sentiment to Clarke’s.
“It would be a travesty and a tragedy,” Thorbs told the Chronicle. “I don’t know if you’ve seen anyone’s bills in Southeast Queens, but it was a shock.”
Last year, as temperatures dipped and demand was high, the utility estimated that the average gas price during the winter would go from $680 to $943 (November 2022 to March 2023).
“We are in the month of May, but we still have boilers on because of low temperatures,” Thorbs said.
The low on May 2 was 47 degrees, according to AccuWeather.
Thorbs believes that the utility and the lawmakers who pushed carbon neutrality should pay for National Grid’s investments.
“Lawmakers should go into their coffers and work with National Grid to find a way to pay for the investments,” Thorbs said. “The math does not add up and we already have water and grocery bills that have gone up.”
The CB 12 president believes that, similar to how people have cut the cord on cable for less expensive streaming platforms, they will switch to portable electric heaters, but she fears the dangerous potential of fires as those tend to overload.
In 2022, a spark from a space heater later engulfed a Jamaica man’s bedroom in flames and burned him to death, reported ABC7 News.
Bryan Block, chairman of Community Board 13, doesn’t believe people in the area will be able to afford the utility anymore.
“A 17 percent increase is a lot of money,” Block told the Queens Chronicle. “With the past winter we had and the issue going on in the Ukraine, folks are not making money with salaries not going up.”
Block is also worried about people on fixed incomes.
“Why should their need to make these investments fall on the shoulders and the backs of the working class?” he asked.
Block hopes the utility will work with elected officials to figure out a way to not offload the investment cost on homeowners.
“I also want to hear how elected officials feel about this,” he added.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) told the Chronicle via email he appreciates the service National Grid provides, but New Yorkers are still feeling the crunch of the inflation.
“Due to these conditions, I just don’t think it’s the right time for a price hike on another service for New Yorkers,” Addabbo said.
Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) said that gas prices in the state as of December 2022 were 4.1 percent higher than the national average the year prior while salaries in New York remain stagnant.
She suggested that homeowners seeking relief should look into the EmPower Plus Program as it will drastically reduce bills.
“The EmPower Plus Program was set in place by New York State to incentivize fully electrifying your home and to grant a cap of six percent of your income toward electricity,” Hyndman said via email.
To learn more about the program visit nyserda.ny.gov.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) said that New Yorkers shouldn’t have to struggle for a basic necessity like gas.
“No one should have to break the bank just so they can cook food for their family or stay warm during the winter,” Liu said via email. “Severe rate hikes like this are the kind of cost of living increase that contributes to pricing New Yorkers out of the neighborhoods where they and their families live or have lived for generations.”
State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez (D-Long Island City), a member of the State Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee, said a $30 price hike is unconscionable.
“As National Grid tries to push costs onto consumers while continuing to bring home massive profits, it could not be clearer that we need public power,” Gonzalez said via email.
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) serves on the Assembly Energy Committee.
“I oppose National Grid’s proposed gas utility hikes,” Anderson said via email. “I also oppose the Con-Ed proposal for an 11.8 percent increase in electric rates ... National Grid and Con-Edison should not impose regressive utility hikes on working-class families.”
Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) agrees with Anderson.
“I’ve spent the last year fighting against Con Edison’s corporate greed — which will impact Astorians who will have to pay an additional $60/month on average or more for their gas and electric bills by 2026,” Mamdani said via email.
Con Edison, which provides gas in northern Queens, told the Chronicle that similar to National Grid its proposed price hikes are being used to fund green energy infrastructure.
“Con Edison is building an energy system to meet New York’s climate goals, while strengthening the safety, reliability, and resilience of our service, and this investment is critical to meet those goals,” said Allan Drury, a ConEd spokesman via email.
“This investment from customers will steer New York away from fossil fuels, promote the use of electric heat pumps, energy-efficient appliances, electric vehicle chargers, battery storage and more,” said Drury. “These programs are designed to increase benefits for disadvantaged communities, ensuring all our customers can reap immediate and lasting benefits from New York’s historic shift to clean energy.”
Drury also said that there are no price hikes for 2026 as the utility is still waiting for approvals for rate changes for 2023 (retroactive to the beginning of the year) through 2025.
“Energy prices can be volatile and affected by a variety of factors, including international events, weather, demand and trends in the overall U.S. economy or even the world economy,” he added.
Jay Martin, the executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, believes that rent-stabilized building owners in the outer boroughs will be hit hard by National Grid’s proposal.
“Last year, fuel prices increased almost 20 percent according to the Rent Guidelines Board,” Martin said via email. “The RGB was predicting an 8 percent drop in fuel prices this year, which seems unlikely considering the news.
“New York City needs to do more ... including creating a pathway for empty units to be renovated and put back on the market; offsetting skyrocketing costs by enacting property tax reform; and setting reasonable rents that keep up with costs.”
Michael Tobman, membership director of the Rent Stabilization Association, said utility and energy price hikes continue to be a driver of the ever-escalating costs that building owners need to pay and “the struggle of maintaining our affordable housing economy is citywide, and felt acutely in Queens where building owners from new American and immigrant communities are trying to build stability,” he added.
