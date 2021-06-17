The United States Postal Service campaign for this year’s National Dog Bite Awareness Week is “Be Aware: Any Dog Can Bite.”
Dog bite incidents have gotten so bad that USPS carriers carry dog repellant, warning cards about certain households and dog alerts programmed in their handheld scanners.
In 2020, there were approximately 5,800 incidents of dogs biting postal workers nationwide, according to the USPS.
New York ranked No. 4 among the top 10 states for dog bite incidents, and Jamaica ranked 25th out of the top 47 cities after being broken down by ZIP codes, according to Amy Gibbs, a USPS strategic communications specialist.
“Raising awareness about dog bite prevention and how to protect our letter carriers as we deliver the mail is paramount,” said USPS Acting Employee Safety and Health Awareness Manager Jamie Seavello. “Dogs are instinctive animals that may act to protect their turf and that why it’s important to inform the public about this campaign.”
While the USPS does not track the type of dogs that bite the most, there was a 2018 study from the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology (the study of ear, nose and throat diseases) that found that pit bulls, mixed breed, German shepherds, terriers and Rottweiler were among the top dog breeds that bit children the most. Dalmatians, pointers, Great Danes, Pekingese and spitzes had the least incidents, as reported by the American Animal Hospital Association.
“When a dog attacks a letter carrier, the dog owner could be held liable for all medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours, replacement of uniform and other costs, which can run into thousands of dollars,” said Gibbs. “The Postal Service places safety of its employees as a top priority and dedicates a week each year to Dog Bite Awareness.”
In 2019, dog bite claims cost insurance companies $797 million nationwide, according to law firm Simon and Fletcher. That is an average cost of $44,760 per claim. There were 17,802 claims.
If an individual has an insurance policy that covers injuries from dogs, their insurance rate will go up if there is an incident, according to the law firm. If a dog owner’s policy has no coverage, he or she is stuck with the bill.
In 2019, there were 28,384 reconstructive surgeries performed to repair the damage done by dog bites, according to the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Of the plastic surgeries performed that year, 16 percent were because of dog injuries and the costs for scar repair were upwards of $30,000.
To prevent a dog bite owners should remind children not take mail from a carrier because the worker may be viewed as a threat, according to the USPS. When a carrier arrives, owners should keep dogs inside the home or behind a fence, away from the door in another room or on a leash.
Owners have the opportunity to use a free service that provides a digital preview of their mail and packages scheduled to be delivered to take precautions ahead of time by signing up to informeddelivery.usps.com.
“Letter carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present,” said Seavello. “They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog’s territory.”
Carriers are trained to keep their eyes on a dog; to never assume a dog won’t bit; to make noise or rattle a fence to alert, but not startle a dog; to place their foot near an outward swinging door; and to not attempt to feed or pet a dog.
If all else fails, carriers have been taught to put their mail satchel between them and the dog as a form of protection.
“Lastly, when a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be interrupted, not only for the dog owner, but for the entire neighborhood,” said Seavello. “When mail service is interrupted, mail must be picked up at the Post Office. Service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained.”
