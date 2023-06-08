The next solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, but NASA and the New York Hall of Science aren’t waiting until then to get people excited about it and bring outer space home to the community.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has selected NYSCI to host a series of astronomy-related community events in the run-up to the event.
As part of NASA’s Next Gen STEM program — that’s the next generation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics — NYSCI has been designated as a “community anchor” that will serve as a “local hub bringing NASA STEM and space science to students and families in traditionally underserved areas,” the science museum at the edge of Flushing Meadows Corona Park says.
“The sky is our learning lab and a solar eclipse is a free science experiment that everyone can — and should — experience. It’s the perfect opportunity to bring the community together and share exciting, understandable STEM ideas,” NYSCI President and CEO Margaret Honey said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to continue our strong working relationship with NASA and experience the majesty of the 2024 solar eclipse with children and families across New York.”
NYSCI will host community events related to the eclipse between July and September. What those are and when they will be held has not yet been determined. NASA will provide a grant of nearly $40,000 to develop and hold the events.
During the eclipse itself, NYSCI will host a community-wide viewing event. Don’t look without eye protection!
