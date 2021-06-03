Rynola Fraser, 16, a Jamaican immigrant and an honor student at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens Village, will take part in a six-week virtual internship for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Climate Change Research Initiative in July.
“I was placed in this science research class with my professor, Ms. Wang, and I was progressing throughout the class,” said Rynola.
Rynola’s work ethic in the class led her Science, Technology, Engineering & Math teacher to encourage the Jamaica resident to apply for the NASA internship.
“This is the first year that I had her and you would think being virtual I wouldn’t have gotten to know her so well,” said Carol Wang-Mondaca.
Rynola had spoken about working to achieve more toward helping the world after seeing Vice President Kamala Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican immigrant, inaugurated. That stuck with Wang-Mondaca.
“I was thinking this girl is going to make an impact, but she needs an opportunity to make an impact on society,” she said. “I convinced her to apply for the NASA internship.”
Rynola’s enthusiasm for learning and giving back to the world is what Wang-Mondaca believes helped her student secure a spot in the prestigious program.
Matthew Pierce, the education specialist for the Office of STEM Engagement at NASA, interviewed Rynola.
Rynola applied for the program in late January 2021, spoke with Pierce for more than an hour and learned she had been accepted in March 2021.
“In the case of Rynola, she will be studying the impact of climate change in the Hudson Estuary,” said Pierce, who couldn’t give away the criteria for the exclusive internship at the federal agency. “She will get to work closely with a teacher and a mentor on a portfolio and develop some deliverable items. Those include developing a publishable research paper, a comprehensive PowerPoint and scientific poster.”
Rynola will have the opportunity to present her work regionally, nationally and internationaly at different symposiums, according to Pierce.
“At first, I didn’t think it was the right fit for me because I wanted to do law. I believe that there are a lot of innocent people sent to jail and I want to prevent that,” said Rynola, who is contemplating a career in criminal justice. However, she admitted she has a love for science too. “I love chemistry and doing research work.”
Before migrating to the U.S. in 2019, Rynola started an environmental club at her high school in Jamaica, West Indies.
“Most of my track record there was starting initiatives about climate change,” said Rynola. “I wanted people to know how everyday activities impacted the environment.”
Rynola, a junior, is also considering a career in climate science and hopes to attend Columbia University or New York University next year.
“I feel extremely overwhelmed,” said Rynola. “I could never believe this would happen to me.”
