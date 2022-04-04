Queensbridge rapper Nas may not have won Best Rap Album for “King’s Disease II” or Best Rap Song for “Bath Salts” at the 64th Grammy Awards, which was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, but he won the crowd with a medley of hits Sunday night.
The rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, record executive and actor, whose career spans over 30 years, performed songs that encompassed the last 20 years of his career, like “Rare” off the 2021-nominated album “King’s Disease II,” “One Mic” from the 2001 album “Stillmatic” and “I Can” and “Made You Look” from the 2002 album “God’s Son,” which celebrates its 20th anniversary in December.
The nods for “King’s Disease II” and “Bath Salts” brings Nas’ overall career nominations by the recording academy to 16. The rapper previously won last year’s Best Rap Album award for “King’s Disease.”
April 19 will mark the 28th anniversary of his debut album, “Illmatic.,” which was certified platinum in 2001.
