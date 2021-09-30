Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Nas, who grew up in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, performed in a rain-swept Forest Hills Stadium on Sept. 23 to benefit City Harvest, the largest food rescue organization in New York City.
City Harvest said on its website that the Concert to Feed NYC, which also featured a one-hour performance from New York City native DJ Cassidy, raised enough to feed $2.5 million hungry New Yorkers for a day.
“We are grateful to our longtime friend Nas and to DJ Cassidy for partnering with City Harvest to raise enough funds to help us feed nearly 2.5M New Yorkers struggling to put meals on their tables due to the pandemic,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “At a moment when food insecurity rates continue to be at record highs throughout our city, we are proud to partner with them to bring fresh, nutritious food to thousands of families across the five boroughs.”
Additional sponsors included Samlyn Capital founder Rob Pohly, Citi, Diageo, DKNY, Horizon Media, the New York Mets and members of the city’s restaurant community. Pohly underwrote all venue-related expenses for the concert.
“I’m thrilled that the Concert to Feed NYC raised enough to help feed New Yorkers in need,” he said. “It was inspiring to see City Harvest, Nas, DJ Cassidy, members of New York City’s restaurant community, and every day New Yorkers come together to help feed our neighbors in need during this critical time.”
Nas, a 14-time Grammy nominee, won this year for Best Rap Album with “The King’s Disease.” His other accolades include an Emmy for Outstanding Sports Documentary for “Survivor I” in 2011.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards tweeted out his respect to both the artist and those he came to support.
“Nothing but love for this son of #Queens who never forgot where he came from,” the borough president said. “To everyone at City Harvest and all those who worked to keep #Queens going over the past 18 months, we’re so grateful.”
City Harvest works with more than 400 food pantries and soup kitchens in the city, and also operates its own Mobile Market program across the five boroughs.
The group, in a press release issued by Richards’ office, said during the pandemic, the need for food surged across the city — soaring 41 percent among all New Yorkers and 53 percent among children. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, City Harvest has worked to rescue and deliver millions of pounds of food for the growing number of New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.