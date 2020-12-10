The Queens branches of the New York State Conference of the NAACP welcomed Borough President Donovan Richards as he assumed office last week.
“We look forward to working with his office in making the Borough of Queens a better place to live and work,” said Ken Cohen, regional director of the NYS Metropolitan Council and president of the Northeast Queens Branch.
“Donovan is like family, and we couldn’t be prouder of this amazing accomplishment,” said Candace Prince-Modeste, president of the Jamaica Branch.
Marion Jeffries, president of the NAACP Astoria/Long Island City Branch, said “he has much-needed experience for the betterment of the community he serves.” George Dixon, president of the Corona-East Elmhurst Branch, said Richards’ election was “icing on the cake” after President Elect Joe Biden’s victory. Elaine Short, president of the Far Rockaway Branch also offered her congratulations.
They praised the new borough president’s commitment addressing the education gap, criminal justice issues and environmental policies.
