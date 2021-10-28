While the proposal for an AirTrain between Willets Point at Citi Field and LaGuardia Airport is not officially dead — not yet, anyway — speculation already is turning to alternatives that had been rejected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Spurs off the existing N/W line running through Astoria have been discussed, rejected and discussed for decades.
They are being discussed again.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) was as much a booster of the idea as she has been a vocal opponent of the AirTrain in a recent tweet.
“For decades Queens has been a transportation desert,” she wrote. “Extending the N/W line would serve those in the community not ignoring them & allow easy access to the new LGA for all NYers.”
An extension from the terminus at Ditmars Boulevard was rejected back in the Rudy Giuliani administration. But state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) was quoted by the Daily News this past weekend as saying that it would be less disruptive to the neighborhood to build a line that separates from the N/W at Astoria Boulevard and heads east toward the airport over the Grand Central Parkway.
“That seems to make the most sense to me,” Gianaris told the News in its Oct. 25 edition. “It achieves the goal of getting the subway system linked up with the airport. It keeps us from wreaking havoc on some of our local streets.”
The senator acknowledged that there would be challenges, such as running beneath the rail approach to the Hellgate Bridge where it crosses over the GCP, which might require raising New England’s major rail link to the rest of the country or lowering the busy six-lane parkway. A new line also might need to go underground when approaching the southern end of LaGuardia’s runway 4-22.
Larry Penner, a transportation historian and advocate who worked as a federal transit official in grant approval for 31 years, said there would be both logistical and financial problems.
“Raising the Hellgate is a fantasy,” Penner said, adding that lowering the Grand Central would be time-consuming and require a great distance on both sides of the trestle.
“Trains need to ascend and descend very gradually,” Penner said. He added that the Grand Central is never not busy. He did say that a rail line has many advantages over the AirTrain, including no need to build a new maintenance facility.
“Just buy a few more subway cars,” he said.
Penner, who favors dedicated bus routes for LaGuardia, said that the application for federal funding can take five years or more, and would be competing with other projects; and would cost “way, way more” than the $2.1 billion AirTrain proposal.
