In the first of the state’s two primary days this summer, incumbent Assemblymembers Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) were victorious over their challengers on Tuesday. And while Weprin won with a comfortable margin, the same cannot be said for Kim.
Despite gaining statewide and even national recognition in recent years in light of his role in uncovering the Covid-19-related nursing home deaths of the Cuomo administration, Kim beat his challenger, Kenneth Chiu, by 221 votes (or 6.42 percent), unofficial results from the New York City Board of Elections showed at press time, with 92 percent of the vote counted.
Though Kim did not comment on the closeness of the race, he noted the difficulties this year’s contest posed. “In my 22 years in Flushing politics, I have never seen as much shady real-estate money poured into an election as I did this time around. For weeks, I have encountered endless negative attacks trying shamelessly to distract, lie, and erase the work my office has done and will continue to do for our seniors and immigrant workers,” he said in a statement. “To those dark money groups — I want to say thank you. You have affirmed my belief that I am taking on the right people, the people who exploit the fears of others to enrich themselves.”
By Wednesday afternoon, Chiu, who founded the New York City Asian American Democratic Club and ran on a public safety platform, had still not conceded the race. “Ron Kim may want to declare victory, but the victory cannot be declared by anyone until every vote is counted, because every vote counts,” Chiu said in a statement.
In District 24, Weprin garnered 67 percent of the vote. His competitors, Albert Baldeo and Mizanur Choudhury, earned 15.82 and 16.92 percent of the vote, respectively.
