As if the Greater Ridgewood Restoration Corp. didn’t have enough on its resume, it now has added two corridors along Myrtle Avenue and Fresh Pond Road to its already burgeoning roster of sites on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
The new district looks like a backward letter L. It runs along both sides of Myrtle between Madison Street and Fresh Pond Road. It heads up both sides of Fresh Pond past Linden Street. The western side extends up to Traffic Street.
Angela Mirabile, executive director of the GRRC, said it adds about 445 buildings to an already impressive list of 2,982.
“You have to get the state designation first, then the state submits you for the national one,” Mirabile told the Chronicle. “They had done field visits here and they knew we had 2,982 buildings on the National Register already.”
Those, Mirabile said, were mostly residential properties.
“We did the other ones and at the time they kind of told us that the commercial buildings wouldn’t fit into what they were doing,” she said. “But now they were comfortable putting commercial buildings into the district.”
Mirabile said the tops of the buildings, where residents always have lived above businesses, play a role.
“What they look like is how the buildings have been altered and what year it was built,” she said. “Look at the tops of the buildings. If you look at where the residential parts of these buildings are, you see they haven’t really been altered that much. They still have cornices and ornamental work. A lot of the commercial portions have been altered because they put in new storefronts. But the residential parts have not really been altered.”
She said the GRRC was wehelped by a pair of grants from the New York Preservation League. The group also was able to hire historic preservation consultant Christopher Brazee to complete a study in preparation for the applications.
In a statement sent out by the GRRC and the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District, Ted Renz, executive director of the BID, said the designation has benefits for shoppers and building owners.
He said the building features “create an attractive environment for shopping and residing on these avenues. The challenge is for building owners and merchants to capitalize on the qualities, protect and enhance them where it seems appropriate.”
Renz said the designation makes owners eligible to apply to federal and state Historic Rehabilitation Tex Credit programs.
Those are aimed at encouraging building owners to make necessary repairs to ensure their property’s architectural integrity.
