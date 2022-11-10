The Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District closed out the fall season with two events at the 71st Avenue Plaza.
Friday, Oct. 28, top, highlighted the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus with showtimes of 5 and 6 p.m. The event was held in collaboration with the city Departments of Transportation and Cultural Affairs, New York City State Opportunity Council on the Arts as well as the Myrtle Avenue BID.
Since 1985, Bindlestiff has worked to elevate the importance of the arts for all. The group has entertained thousands of people, employing over 4,000 circus artists, performers and technicians, developing dozens of original works and teaching the circus arts to over 2,600 young people.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Academia de Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer hosted a special mariachi performance, above, at the 71st Avenue Plaza from 4 to 8 pm. It was sponsored by the city Department of Transportation and Myrtle Avenue BID. Academia de Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer was founded in 2015.
The mission of AMNA is to preserve Mexican culture centered on youth activism in their home communities with diverse backgrounds. It has Mexican, Colombian, Ecuadorian and Asian-American Pacific islander community participants. The organization began with 20 participants ages 5 to 18 and has grown to over 100 students, learning the sound of mariachi.
The BID reminds people that the Ridgewood Farmstand, located at Cypress and Myrtle avenues at the Ridgewood Memorial Triangle, will operate every Saturday until Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
It also is asking that shoppers patronize the more than 300 Myrtle Avenue merchants during its fall and holiday event season. Also, save the date on Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday, for music and giveaways at the 71st Avenue Plaza from noon to 3 p.m.
