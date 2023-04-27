The combination of weather, food, entertainment, family-friendly activities and, of course, shopping brought thousands out to partake in the annual Myrtle Avenue Street Festival in Ridgewood.
At top left, Joe and Kristin Beach of Ridgewood introduce their son Gideon, 18 months, to the annual rite of spring.
And, of course, what’s a street fair without amazing food from down the street or from across the globe?
In row two, do you think this bounce castle just might be enchanted? And just down the street, members of the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps have a brief break from the medical screenings they offered to all comers. Next to them, Queens residents Rosemarie Damato, left, Jennifer, Danielle Dunn and Devan, 2, take a bit of a break.
Not so in the third row, where visitors, shoppers and just the curious roam Myrtle Avenue. They included Brooklyn residents Pamela DeLeon, left, Paola Ortiz and Paoly Ortiz, checking out a vintage bus provided by NYC Transit.
At right, while this truck from the DSNY may not be considered vintage, it certainly was a hit, especially with the younger crowd.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.