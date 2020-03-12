Middle Village Preparatory Charter School and Christ the King Community Day Care will continue to operate on the Christ the King Campus, the school announced in a press release Tuesday.
The Diocese of Brooklyn and the school at 68-02 Metropolitan Ave. announced a resolution to their longtime dispute, with CTK calling it “positive news for the Diocese and the Middle Village community.”
The agreement also ensures the majority of the property will continue to be used for the operation of a Roman Catholic high school. The diocese will also have one member on the Christ the King board.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said he was pleased to learn the news.
“Our residents no longer have to worry if their school would be evicted from its location on the Christ the King campus, and can focus on learning and the best interests of the children,” he said in a statement.
A bitter back-and-forth went on for years in court, stemming from a 1976 agreement between the two parties, granting Christ the King financial independence in return for the campus being only used as a Catholic high school or something consistent with running such a Catholic educational facility.
The deal expired in the late 2000s and the parties argued whether it should be extended. In 2013, the diocese claimed in a lawsuit that CTK was the only one of six diocese-owned Catholic high schools that had not reaffirmed the right of the diocese to regain the property if the school ever closed. It also said the school refused to give 40 percent of its revenue from renting space to the Middle Village Preparatory Charter School to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Trust.
In 2017, after multiple rallies led by MVP students and parents, the Queens Supreme Court ordered the school to evict MVP.
In September 2017, a judge granted a temporary restraining order allowing MVP to remain open. In February 2018, the Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court ruled the school could continue its enrollment process, denying a motion filed by the diocese to stop it.
In October 2018, the state Appellate Division ordered the diocese to pay $10,400 in legal fees to Christ the King.
