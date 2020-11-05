The performers of Musica Reginae, who blend classical and contemporary music and make a point of holding interactive concerts to instill a love of music in children, are starting their 20th season where so many of us are: on Zoom and Facebook.
The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, when Makoto Nakura, a Forest Hills resident and internationally acclaimed marimbist, will join Barbara Podgurski and Beata Moon of Musica Reginae for a children’s show. Nakura will share how he makes music on his instrument, which originated in Africa. The show will be streamed on Facebook.
Then at 7 p.m., Nakura and Podgurski will perform a recital of works for marimba, including suites and chorales of J.S. Bach, Benjamin Boyle’s Variations on a Bach Chorale for Solo Marimba (2016) and the U.S. premiere of a new work by Jummei Suzuki. That show will be performed on Zoom.
A link to the kids’ show is available at facebook.com/MusicaReginae. Registration for the Zoom concert will be posted at musicareginae.org.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
