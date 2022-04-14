The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is now accepting applications and nominations for its 2022 Student Scholarship and Educator of Note programs.
This year, LIMHoF will award four $500 scholarships to graduating students.
The scholarships will provide funding for eligible graduating high school students from actual, geographic Long Island — Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Kings counties — who have shown an interest in pursuing a career in music.
The deadline for scholarship applications is May 13. The information needed to apply, the eligibility requirements and the application itself are online at limusic halloffame.org/scholarshipsgrants.
LIMHoF’s Educator of Note program recognizes music teachers and professors in public or private schools, as well as colleges or studios, who have demonstrated a commitment to music education. The winner is honored with a grant to be used within the school or district where he or she teaches (or taught).
Nominations for the program are at limusichalloffame.org/educator-of-note. The deadline for those is Sept. 30.
