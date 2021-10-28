A 19-year-old Bronx man has been indicted for the Jan. 1 shooting that killed a Rosedale man and wounded two other people outside of the now-closed Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens.
Richard Swygert was indicted for second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and other charges according to a Tuesday statement from the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
He is accused of shooting Robert Williams, 20, and two other people following a New Year’s celebration at the hotel at 124-18 Queens Blvd. Williams, who died at the scene, was the city’s first murder victim of 2021.
“The defendant’s alleged actions led to the first homicide in New York City this year,” Katz said. “Senseless shootings have brought grief and heartache to far too many families in our neighborhoods. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement and community partners to stop the proliferation of guns in Queens and to hold accountable perpetrators of gun violence.”
Swygert, of Harrison Avenue in the Bronx, was arraigned Tuesday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant on the seven-count indictment. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge. Pandit-Durant ordered him returned to court on Nov. 29.
According to the charges, Swygert allegedly pulled out a gun after a disagreement between two groups of guests at about 1 a.m. The two other victims were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.
The hotel long had been the target of neighborhood residents and elected officials calling for its closure over rampant lawbreaking. Three shootings, including the Jan. 1 murder, took place at the hotel in the months before it was closed for good on Jan. 8.
A hotel employee subsequently was arrested on Jan. 11 for criminal nuisance for allegedly allowing criminal activity both in and around the hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.