The former cop who allegedly tried to have her ex-husband and her boyfriend’s daughter both killed has pleaded guilty to a lesser rap in exchange for the federal government agreeing to drop the most serious charges against her.
Valerie Cincinelli, who formerly worked in a domestic violence unit at the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park, pleaded guilty last Friday to obstruction and could face nearly five years in prison. In doing so she evaded the two murder-for-hire charges.
Cincinelli, then 34, of Oceanside, LI, was engaged in a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband two years ago when, according to the authorities, she tried to have him killed. She allegedly gave her boyfriend, John DiRubba, then 54, of Howard Beach, $7,000 to hire a hitman for the job.
DiRubba reportedly went to the authorities after Cincinelli suggested that he also kill his own daughter, then 15. The cop allegedly thought the girl took up too much of her boyfriend’s time and money.
“Run her the f--k over, how about that,” Cincinelli allegedly suggested.
Instead, he helped set up a sting that would give agents the evidence they needed against his girlfriend. They had him show her a staged photo that was supposed to depict her husband, Isaiah Carvalho, dead in his car, as proof the job had been done.
Cincinelli, who joined the police force in 2007, faces at least 46 to 57 months in prison under federal guidelines, but the prosecutor is seeking 60 months, as reported by the New York Post and confirmed by a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
The matter is being heard by U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in federal court in Islip, LI. Judge Sandra Feuerstein had been presiding, but she was killed earlier this month in Florida, by a hit-and-run driver allegedly high on drugs.
