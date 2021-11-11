Former 106th Precinct Officer Valerie Cincinelli was sentenced last week to four years in prison for a scheme to have a hitman kill her ex-husband, Isaiah Carvalho Jr.
The plot also included killing her boyfriend’s teenage daughter.
Back in 2019, Cincinelli, then 34, of Oceanside, LI, was in a custody battle with her ex-husband when, according to authorities, she tried to have him killed. She allegedly gave her boyfriend, John DiRubba, then 54, of Howard Beach, $7,000 to hire a hitman for the job.
DiRubba went to the FBI and cooporated in an investigation, recording conversations with Cincinelli.
She pleaded guilty to an obstruction charge on Friday as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to 48 months.
The plea agreement called for a sentence of about five years in prison but federal prosecutors agreed not to ask for more than 60 months.
She has already served 30 months of her sentence and could be out in six months with good behavior.
“I can’t believe I allowed myself to get to that dark place,” Cincinelli said in federal court on Long Island, according to CBS New York. “I never thought in a million years it was going to happen. I was deeply, deeply damaged at that time. I was not thinking clearly.”
