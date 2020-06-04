A giant painting honoring the frontline workers fighting COVID-19 and the victims the disease has claimed is now displayed in one of Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s parking lots.
The huge painting, entitled “Somos La Luz,” or “We Are the Light,” was created by Jorge Rodr’guez-Gerada, a Cuban-American who specializes in large public art.
The mural is more than 20,000 square feet and depicts an anonymous Latino healthcare worker in a light blue face mask, head covering and protective vest. It was commissioned by SOMOS Community Care, a health network that focuses on the Latin community, and the social-change nonprofit Make the Road New York.
The mural lies in the parking lot near Queens Museum and Queens Theatre, about 20 blocks from NYC Health + Hospitals/ Elmhurst, a 545-bed public hospital that has been profoundly affected by COVID-19.
The image provides a spot to mourn the victims of the lethal disease while also putting a face on the frontline workers who are fighting it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.