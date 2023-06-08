A new proposal from the Department of Parks and Recreation seeks to limit the size and number of multiday, special events at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. If approved, it would also prevent large events from occurring at the park at the same time as Mets home games, among other provisions.
The changes, the department says in its proposal, are designed to keep FMCP available to the public. “Because FMCP serves a multitude of uses including stadiums, cultural institutions, concessions and attractions, the remaining space for everyday recreation, including for permitted events, is only about one-third of FMCP’s total acreage,” the plan reads. “Events of 2,000 or more people put additional burdens on FMCP’s resources and can restrict normally accessible areas of the Park and create parking and traffic congestion problems.”
Under the proposal, only two multiday events will be permitted to occur in Flushing Meadows per year; they cannot exceed 40,000 attendees per day. Events that did not occur the prior year would get preference for those two slots in hopes of promoting a wider variety of activities, but events that have at least a 10-year history would be allowed regardless.
“We’re excited that people are interested in utilizing Flushing Meadows ... as a potential venue for large-scale events,” said Anthony Sama, executive director of the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park, “but we appreciate the city’s and the Parks Department’s understanding that the park is first and foremost a public space.”
As it stands, events at the park are not capped. The Governor’s Ball, which has been in the park since 2021, could see the negative effects if the plan is approved — in years past, the festival has attracted about 150,000 fans over three days, making for an average of 50,000 each day. The Queens Night Market will not be affected, founder John Wang said, as the weekly event has an agreement with the New York Hall of Science, not the city.
The 40,000-person cap is purely a matter of capacity, the proposal says, noting that the World’s Fair Historic Core cannot accommodate more than that without impeding upon other parts of park, like athletic fields and cultural centers. All large event applications will be required to submit a transportation plan under the proposal. The department considers those with 2,000 people or more “large.” Those events cannot conflict with games at Citi Field under the proposal.
Multiday events would not be allowed to conflict with the US Open or take place within a week of the tournament’s beginning and end; they cannot overlap with Citi Field events with 10,000 or more people, either. The proposal does not, however, note whether Mets games at Citi Field and the US Open themselves would be allowed to coincide, even as the overlap has caused immense traffic in recent years. A spokesperson for the agency said they’d be able to occur at the same time.
Jean Silva, president of the Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Conservancy, had other concerns: “My biggest complaint is, whatever they do for these events, how much money is coming back actually into Flushing Meadows Corona Park itself?”
The public comment period on the rule change is open until Friday, July 7, when the department will hold a public hearing on the matter at the Al Oerter Recreation Center in Flushing, starting at noon. To submit a comment, send an email to nyc.rules@parks.nyc.gov or visit rules.cityofnewyork.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.