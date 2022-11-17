Mayor Adams announced last Thursday a $14.5 million, multi-agency initiative to keep the city’s streets clean.
The plan aims to attend to nearly 1,500 “No Man’s Land” areas throughout the city that tend to raise questions about agency jurisdiction, and therefore have gone unkempt for extended periods of time.
Under the initiative, the DSNY will hire 200 new employees for the new “Targeted Neighborhood Taskforce,” which will focus on those neglected areas. The so-called “Get Stuff Clean” initiative also includes funding for more cameras to enforce illegal dumping, regular cleanings of highway on-and off-ramps, rat mitigation efforts and the second phase of the city’s litter basket servicing plan for high-traffic areas, Phase 1 of which was announced earlier this year. The Department of Environmental Protection also pledged to speed up hiring of 50 personnel dedicated to cleaning catch basins.
The funding was made available by the city’s November Financial Plan Update for Fiscal Year 2023, which the Mayor’s Office released Tuesday.
“New Yorkers are tired of seeing overflowing litter baskets and trash under overpasses, so our administration intends to deliver a more functional and more well-kept city for all,” Adams said in a statement.
Numerous members of the Queens delegation applauded the plan, including Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-South Ozone Park), Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest).
Asked for examples of the “No Man’s Land” sites in Queens, a spokesperson for the Department of Sanitation pointed to the 35th Avenue Grand Central Parkway overpass in Astoria, Junction Boulevard under the Long Island Expressway in Corona and space along the Van Wyck Expressway service road.
The department did not say which sites are in Southeast and Eastern Queens, where illegal dumping has been a persistent problem.
That was concerning to Angela Miskis, whose group, Abuela Neighborhood Maintainance, has led cleanup efforts in Hollis and throughout Southeast Queens.
Still, Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) applauded the announcement.
“It’s always discouraging to walk around the neighborhood only to see garbage bags and litter piled up on the side of the road impacting our quality of life,” Lee said in a statement.
Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) was cautiously optimistic about the initiative.
“I’m happy to see a targeted effort,” she told the Chronicle.
“For many years, it’s been such a challenge for our community to address this issue in a robust way,” she continued. “So I’m so excited and very thankful to the administration for taking on this charge ... But I want to make sure that my community, which is experiencing illegal dumping at higher rates, is properly prioritized.”
A handful of cameras designed to crack down on illegal dumping have already been installed in Williams’ district; she noted that while effective, those cameras ought to be bolstered with signage.
