As parents and middle and high school students eagerly wait to hear what the rest of the school year in New York City’s schools will bring in light of the arrival of vaccines, the head of the teachers union penned an op-ed in the Daily News this week warning to temper their expectations.
“The in-school testing that should provide an early warning system for rising infection rates is already strained, making it unlikely that the system could meet the challenge of testing a significant number of reopened middle or high schools,” wrote United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew.
The union head wrote that the middle and high school reopening needs to be gradual, arguing it would require a revamping of the testing process for the country’s largest school system.
As of last week Mayor de Blasio said that he would like to get the older students “back in school as quickly as possible,” although he declined to give a concrete date that he is aiming for. When the city is ready to send those grades back to school buildings, he said, middle schoolers would go back first, and then high school students.
“We’re going to start looking at January as a first opportunity for middle school, but it will all depend on what’s happening with the larger healthcare reality and what our healthcare leadership is saying. So, we’ve got more work to do, but I am very anxious to get our middle schoolers back as you are,” de Blasio said at a press event last Tuesday.
It’s not the first time that the teachers union has pushed back on the mayor’s plans to reopen schools. A similar dynamic played out over the summer, when the UFT threatened to strike if the Department of Education did not implement a list of safety protocols that it demanded.
The Movement of Rank and File Educators caucus of the UFT opposed de Blasio’s decision to reopen school buildings to pre-K, elementary schools and District 75 schools at the end of November, calling it inequitable to students of color and dangerous.
In reopening schools for elementary students, de Blasio made it a point to take a firmer approach to testing. Since the school system was struggling to get in-person students to submit their testing consent forms, when elementary school students returned to buildings, de Blasio said he was making it a requirement for all students and staff.
The city’s current agreement with the state calls for a randomized 20 percent swathe of the eligible school population to be tested every week. Though Mulgrew wrote that the city has so far been successful in achieving that goal, he contended that in many schools, the overwhelming number of test subjects are adults, not students.
He also raised concerns that though the city has promised to return test results within 24 to 48 hours, there are instances in which that has not happened.
Since the appearance of the op-ed, de Blasio has continued to tout the testing regimen of the school system and a low positivity rate as one of its successes.
“I’ve got new data for you based on just in the few weeks since we reopened in December. So, basically, December 7 to December 23, almost 100,000 tests taken at New York City schools, [with a] positivity rate [for] students, staff, everyone combined based on 100,000 tests, 0.68 percent,” de Blasio said in his press event on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The overall citywide seven-day positivity rate is 7.6 percent.
The state requires schools to close across an entire region if the seven-day test positivity rate in that region reaches 9 percent.
