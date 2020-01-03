Mulchfest returns for Christmas trees

If you’re stuck with a Christmas tree in your house, the city would like you to bring it to a park when you can watch it turned into mulch that can be taken home for free on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sites include:

• Astoria Park, at 19th Street and Hoyt Avenue in Astoria;

• Brookville Park, at Brookville Boulevard and 143rd Avenue in Rosedale;

• Cunningham Park, at 196th Place and Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows;

• Forest Park, at Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard in Woodhaven;

• Francis Lewis Park, at Third Avenue and Whitestone Expressway in Whitestone;

• Hunters Point South Park, at 51st Avenue and Center Boulevard in Long Island City;

• Juniper Valley Park, at 80th Street between Juniper Boulevard North and South in Middle Village; and

• Travers Park, at 78th Street and 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

There are other locations to bring trees through Jan. 11, though there won’t be mulch:

• Captain Mario Fajardo Playground, at Kissena Boulevard and Booth Memorial Avenue in Flushing;

• Queensbridge Park, at Vernon Boulevard and Queensbridge Park Greenway in Long Island City;

• Rockaway Beach, at 94th Street and Shorefront Parkway;

• Roy Wilkins Park, at the park entrance at Merrick and Foch boulevards in St. Albans;

• Windmill Community Garden, at 39-22 29 St. in Long Island City; and

• Windmueller Park at Lawrence Virgilio Playground, at 34th Drive and 54th Street in Woodside.

People bringing trees are reminded to remove all lights, ornaments and netting before bringing one to a Mulchfest site. Bags will be provided for residents hoping to bring some mulch home.

The city Department of Sanitation will be conducting curbside collections for mulching and recycling of Christmas trees from Mon., Jan. 6, through Fri., Jan. 17.