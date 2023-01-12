Volunteers with The Compost Collective in Forest Hills take a quick break from their recycling, composting and other activities Saturday at their gardening and collection site on Yellowstone Boulevard at Kessel Street.
The site sits in the shadows of the trestle for the old Rockaway Beach line of the Long Island Rail Road. The organization collects food scraps and yard waste, keeping the materials out of landfills and turning it into compost that will be used for nurturing plants and replenishing soil.
At left, Julian Acevedo of Forest Hills brings by some household waste that will be converted into compost.
“I come every week,” Acevedo said.
Information, including volunteering, classes and sponsored events are available at thecompostcollective.org.
— Michael Gannon
