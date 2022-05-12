The MTA thanked two transit workers Wednesday for stepping in to help passengers in Jamaica from the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue station on April 5 when a fire erupted in a utility room on a platform.
Gary Mullings, first photo, a station cleaner, and Ophadell Williams, second photo, a traffic checker, sprang into action to aid riders while the latter was en route to collect bus ridership data for an assignment and the former was already on duty in the station.
They spotted smoke and immediately started working together to evacuate passengers, according to the MTA.
“We are grateful to Gary and Ophadell for an excellent job in assisting our customers without hesitation or incident and getting them out of harm’s way,” said an MTA spokesperson, who said Mullings and Williams remained calm under pressure during the challenging situation.
The MTA said that the FDNY and the NYPD are investigating the fire incident.
— Naeisha Rose
