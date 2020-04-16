New York’s transit workers have reached an agreement with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for expanded benefit payments to the families of workers who die as a result of COVID-19 exposure.
In a joint press release issued Tuesday, the MTA and three unions have agreed to a package including $500,000 payments to the families of any worker who is killed. In addition, health insurance benefits to the spouse and dependents of the worker up to the age of 26 will extend for a further three years.
The agreement includes Transport Workers Union Local 100, the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transport Workers and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 808.
“Transportation workers are the heroes moving heroes of this public health crisis, continuing to get healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel where they need to go and saving lives,” MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said. “What our frontline workers have done during this pandemic is nothing short of heroic and we believe this agreement is another crucial step in recognizing their sacrifice. The losses the MTA family has suffered are heartbreaking and our thoughts are with the families of our beloved colleagues during this challenging time.”
Fifty-nine MTA workers have died as a result of the outbreak.
TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said the battle is not over.
“We can’t bring back our heroic coworkers but we can make sure their families are taken care of,” he said. “We will continue to fight in Albany for additional benefits to help the families left behind and to further honor our lost heroes’ great sacrifice to this city and state.”
“New York wouldn’t have a fighting chance against this virus if transit workers weren’t getting the blue collar heroes of this pandemic — nurses, paramedics, food service workers — to the front lines of the battle all across the metropolitan region,” TWU International President John Samuelsen said. “This COVID-19 death benefit is a recognition of the incredible contributions and sacrifices our workforce has made.”
The fight also is continuing in Washington, DC.
On April 7, U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) were among 20 senators signing a letter to K. Jane Williams, acting administrator of the Federal Transit Administration, to strengthen its official recommendations for members of the general public taking mass transit to better reflect those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The Guidance FTA issued [April 2] noted that FTA did not recommend the use of [personal protective equipment] at that time,” the letter states. “Since then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance recommending members of the public cover their face with cloth when in public. We believe FTA should explicitly update its guidance and proactively provide support to help transit agencies acquire PPE and provide it to their workers.”
Log In
