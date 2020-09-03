The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has released more details of what will be happening in two weeks when it shuts down two E train stations in Jamaica for six weeks of track replacement, and how it will accommodate riders in Southeast Queens.
During Phase 1, between Sept. 19 and Nov. 2, there will be no E service at the Jamaica Center station at Parsons Boulevard-Archer Avenue or the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK station as the MTA replaces more than a mile of track and more than 7,800 feet of third rail.
Some of the tracks were installed more than 40 years ago and have exceeded their life expectancy.
J/Z trains will continue to operate to and from both stations.
In an eight-page project briefing released by the MTA on Monday, the agency said E trains will run to and from both the Jamaica-Van Wyck E train station and the F train station at 179th Street and Hillside Avenue.
E trains will run every eight minutes to both stations during rush hours and every 10 to 15 minutes middays and evenings.
Numerous bus routes link Sutphin Boulevard and Parsons Boulevard F stations with Sutphin-JFK and Jamaica Center E stations. The MTA has stated that extra buses will be added to both corridors for the duration of the track work and that passengers will be able to transfer to the buses at no charge.
Free shuttle buses also will be available between Jamaica-Van Wyck and both the Sutphin-Archer-JFK and Jamaica Center stations, though the plan also recommends that it might be faster to use buses between F nd E stations rather than transfer to a bus at Jamaica-Van Wyck.
The walk between Hillside and Archer is estimated at 10 minutes.
Riders needing to access the JFK AirTrain at Jamaica Station can use the J/Z, Long Island Rail Road or the A train from Howard Beach.
The Long Island Rail Road will cross-honor MetroCards and OMNY at selected stations in Queens and at Penn Station.
The closest ADA-accessible stops are the F station at 179th Street and Hillside Avenue and Jamaica-Van Wyck.
In Phase 2, from November into December, there will be a single track running to and from Jamaica Center at all times but with reduced frequency on weekdays. E trains will continue to run to 179th Street every 8 to 10 minutes during rush hours and every 10 minutes middays and evenings.
Weekends will see normal E service to Jamaica Center.
The MTA will post both print and digital signage in stations, along with announcements in stations and on trains ahead of the scheduled work. Customer service notifications will be made on trains, posted at affected stations and posted on the MTA website, the MYmta app and social media. Customers can also sign up for text and email alerts at myMTAalerts.com.
A Zoom meeting discussing the plans took place this past Monday. Another meeting will take place 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Links to take part in both meetings are available online at new.mta.info/jamaicatrackreconstruction/meeting.
