If all goes according to plan, the 14-mile light-rail passenger train linking Jackson Heights, Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, 17 subway lines and more is still years away.
But the planning and engineering of the Interborough Express already have begun pulling out of the station, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The agency on Aug. 16 gave the public an update on the IBX in a virtual town hall meeting, going over a tentative list of new stations, the decision to go with the light rail option, and why alternatives like a new subway, buses and conventional commuter rail trains were rejected.
Gov. Hochul is backing the $5.5 billion project, which is being touted as a major north-south connector that will permit greatly increased travel between Queens and Brooklyn without detouring into Manhattan.
“It is an existing, underutilized freight right-of-way ...” said Sean Fitzpatrick, deputy chief of staff for MTA Construction. “It’s a truly transformative project that would not just connect those neighborhoods along the right-of-way, but serve a virtual purpose for the entire region, better connecting folks throughout New York City and beyond.”
The route now averages two to three freight runs per day. Michael Shiffer, senior vice president of regional planning, said there is potential for so much more.
“This line has been around for a while,” Shiffer said, showing a slide with photos of the route’s East New York station in 1924 and today — taken from the same place on the same platform.
“It’s been around since ’76 — 1876,” Shiffer said of the rail line. “And in fact, it carried passengers until 1924. At that time it was switched exclusively to freight use. We probably won’t reuse that platform, but we do anticipate a station at this location once again.”
The MTA is anticipating a lot of stations: those on the preliminary list in Queens include Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights; Grand Avenue in Maspeth; Eliot Avenue at the Maspeth-Middle Village border; Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village; and Myrtle Avenue near the Ridgewood-Glendale border.
The Jackson Heights station would be three blocks west of the 74th Street-Broadway bus and subway hub. The aim is to have the fare linked to bus and subway rates, and for passengers to use the same payment system, be it OMNY or another future system.
Thirteen of the 19 new stations would have transfers to subway lines, though some, like Jackson Heights, might require traveling a few bocks. Brooklyn sites in the MTA’s list include Wilson Avenue just over the border and the Atlantic Avenue Long Island Rail Road transit hub.
The MTA estimates it could transport 115,000 riders on weekdays in trains that could carry 360 passengers each. Cars could be added to extend rider capacity if there is increased future demand.
The route at some point would have to come up to street-grade level to avoid having to dig a tunnel beneath All Faiths Cemetery.
That need is one reason the MTA gave for selecting light rail, stating it is more cost-effective. A subway, the agency said, among other drawbacks, would require a great deal of land acquisition. Buses would lack the capacity at relative cost.
Construction within the right-of-way likely would require shifting the freight rail tracks to allow a pair of parallel light-rail tracks. Shiffer said that would require the replacement of 45 bridges that cross over the tracks.
“And that’s where a lot of the expenses will be incurred,” he said.
