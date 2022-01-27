Installation of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s new tap-and-go payment system, OMNY, is running more than a year late, the Gothamist news outlet reported Monday.
The system is 15 months behind schedule, Gothamist said. It quoted Amy Linden, the acting lead for MTA Fare Payment Programs, as saying, “Substantial completion for the project has slipped.”
Linden made her comments during a committee meeting that day, saying that despite the delays, a quarter of subway and bus riders now pay with OMNY, which stands for One Metro New York.
The system, which is set to replace the MetroCard, was supposed to have been rolled out entirely by 2023. Now, however, the final design for the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North part of the project is not expected to be done until the end of that year or early 2024, according to Gothamist.
The article also said the cost of the entire project to convert all MTA trains and buses to OMNY will be at least $772 million, with some changes still being negotiated. The initial contract was for $573 million.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
