It’s no secret that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is trying to bring ridership back to prepandemic levels.
Officials believe a pilot program of greatly discounted fares on buses, subways and commuter rail lines will help do just that.
MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber introduced the program Monday at Manhattan’s Fulton Transit Center. In a video of the press conference available on YouTube, Lieber said the discounts are necessary as opposed to the fare hikes that had been scheduled.
“At this moment, when you’re down riders, and right now we’re at roughly three million riders on a weekday, as compared for 5.2 million prior to Covid, it’s not time to raise the price,” Lieber said.
Reduced fares on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North within the city take effect on Feb. 25, with New York City Transit deals using the OMNY system kicking in on Feb. 28. They will be in place for at least four months.
During each week from Monday through Sunday, OMNY customers will have payments capped after 12 rides, or $33 per week, the cost of a seven-day unlimited MetroCard.
“Thirteen is your lucky number,” Lieber said.
The Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will offer discounted 20-trip tickets through their eTix app. Monthly tickets will be discounted 10 percent. Lieber had Queens residents in mind when he spoke of a new $5 CityTicket flat fee between LIRR and MetroNorth stations within the five boroughs to encourage subway and bus riders to take the train.
“The LIRR and Metro-North have a lot of stops that are within New York City, but those stops haven’t been used so much by New Yorkers to get to different parts of the city,” Lieber said. “So we’re instituting a $5 flat fare, for all off-peak trains on the commuter railroads from one point within the city to another point within the city.
“That means the parent of small kids living in Southeast Queens can take the railroad to Penn Station now as well as Atlantic Avenue off peak for that incredibly discounted $5 flat fare. Those discounts now are all off-peak times, not just the weekends.”
CityTickets must be bought and activated before boarding the train. The LIRR’s off-peak fare between Eastern Queens and Manhattan or Brooklyn remains $14 when purchased on board the train.
LIRR stations where the CityTicket is valid include Atlantic Terminal, Auburndale, Bayside, Broadway, Douglaston, East New York, Flushing-Main Street, Forest Hills, Hollis, Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Laurelton, Little Neck, Locust Manor, Mets-Willets Point, Murray Hill, Nostrand Avenue, Penn Station, Queens Village, Rosedale, St. Albans and Woodside.
Lieber said the MTA also has made it easier for seniors and the disabled to apply for reduced-fare MetroCards online.
“This is really important. We want every senior, every person with disabilities who is eligible for a reduced fare to have that permanently, to not have to go through the process every time they want take a ride,” he said.
Also underway are talks with the city on expanding the Fair Fares program for low-income residents.
“It’s a great program,” Lieber said. “The city instituted it a few years ago, but it’s only reaching a small percentage of the people who are eligible — only 200-something thousand people put of 750,000 people whose income would qualify them for this incredibly advantageous half-price MetroCard program. We are working with the city to grow enrollment so everybody who needs that extra help benefits.”
The Riders Alliance on its Twitter page praised Lieber and the MTA for the reduced-cost MetroCard initiatives.
“Glad to see it!” the group said. “We need to make sure every eligible New Yorker is aware of this program and can easily sign up.”
Queens resident Charlton D’souza of Passengers United told the Chronicle in an email and a telephone interview that some riders still are falling through the cracks.
He said under the plan an LIRR monthly ticket from Jamaica to Penn Station that now is $236 will go down to $211.
“A lot of people tell me that will not attract them to the railroad, especially since they have to buy unlimited MetroCards in addition,” he said. “It’s going to benefit the existing customers who use the railroad, but [bus and subway riders] are telling me it’s not going to attract them.”
He also said some chain drugstores and convenience stores that are supposed to be able to help riders — many of low income — add money to their OMNY cards have not trained all their staff members how to do so.
He said Queens residents who reverse-commute to Nassau County will not get any benefits, as Nassau’s NICE bus system does not presently honor OMNY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.